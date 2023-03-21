End of an era | Customers say farewell to Pop's Drive-In, a York County fixture, as it prepares for final closure

Staff tell 13News Now the official last day was supposed to be Thursday, but could instead be Wednesday based on remaining food inventory

GRAFTON, Va. — Feeling at home can mean something different for everyone.

Whether it's the memories or the company people keep by their side, everyone has a different reason why they say Pop's Drive-In in Grafton feels like home to them.

“As we [family] all moved away, get older, every time we come home, this is basically the first place we come," York County native Alyson Fritz said.

"My granddad used to pick me up and bring me here before elementary school for breakfast," Jason Thomas said.

This week, the peninsula and larger Hampton Roads community says farewell to the eatery that's become more than just a restaurant in the decades it's served hungry customers. It's become a landmark, staple and fixture of the York County community.

“When I give directions, this is a landmark," Rich Griffith said. "I'll say, ‘Go up to the light, take a right at Pop’s.’”

For nearly 50 years the Allen family has owned and operated the establishment, but are stepping back to retire, according to a family staff member. While the property went on the market last week, it's unclear what will come of the building and property yet.

“You don’t see everybody nowadays," Sue Rohrbach said, who first came to Pop's more than 50 years ago. "Everybody’s here, there or over yonder. But everybody here comes to talk. It's family.”

"You can’t get this food anywhere, it’s literally your local mom and pops store. Literally. You always see somebody you know here," Christopher Newport University sophomore Lindsey Hankins said, who grew up nearby.

Staff tell 13News Now the official last day was supposed to be Thursday, but the final day could instead be Wednesday based on the remaining food inventory.