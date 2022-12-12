Legacy Lounge drops appeal months after Norfolk City Council revoked permit

It comes months after the restaurant appealed the revocation of its permit, which Norfolk City Council did after a shooting outside left four people injured.

NORFOLK, Va. — Legacy Restaurant & Lounge is dropping its appeal to reopen after Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the restaurant's conditional use permit in September, a spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

Attorney Tim Anderson, who represented Legacy in the case, requested dismissal of the case on Friday.

It comes months after the restaurant appealed the revocation of its permit. The Norfolk City Council revoked the permit after a shooting outside the restaurant left four people — including a sheriff's deputy — hurt.

One of Legacy's owners told 13News Now that security guards were in place during the shooting. However, city officials claimed business owners still violated their conditional use permit.

Since losing its permit, Legacy’s owners have tried appealing the city council’s decision, including fighting through the courts to regain access to the security footage from that night.

Legacy was one of several Downtown Norfolk businesses to lose their permits. Norfolk City Council also revoked Culture Lounge and Restaurant, Scotty Quixx and California Burrito's conditional use permits.

Image Capital Group's Marcus Calabrese, a spokesperson for Legacy, shared the following statement:

"The owners of Legacy Lounge would like to thank viewers for their support during this publicly and privately challenging experience.