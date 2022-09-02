x
Small Business

Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to permanently close

The business said in a social media post it had a 10-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service "taken away without cause."
Credit: Photo: National Park Service
North Beach at Fort Monroe.

HAMPTON, Va. — Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe announced Friday evening it is permanently closing after Labor Day weekend.

The business said in a social media post it had a 10-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service "taken away without cause."

"We will fight to try and return at some point but for now, this holiday weekend will be our last for good," the business posted.

The announcement comes a few months after a weekend curfew was temporarily implemented for the North Beach area on June 11, because of safety concerns in the area.

The curfew was lifted just over a month after taking effect.

Paradise Ocean Club also started a petition to support the business that reads, "I believe Paradise Ocean Club has been a great addition to Fort Monroe National Monument and a real asset for the community."

