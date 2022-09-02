Paradise Ocean Club in Hampton to permanently close

The business said in a social media post it had a 10-year lease negotiation from the National Park Service "taken away without cause."

HAMPTON, Va. — Paradise Ocean Club at Fort Monroe announced Friday evening it is permanently closing after Labor Day weekend.

"We will fight to try and return at some point but for now, this holiday weekend will be our last for good," the business posted.

The announcement comes a few months after a weekend curfew was temporarily implemented for the North Beach area on June 11, because of safety concerns in the area.