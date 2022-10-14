Original owner of Scotty Quixx speaks out after Downtown Norfolk location loses permit

Scott Oates, the original owner of Scotty Quixx, said his business and others have been targeted by Norfolk City Council members.

NORFOLK, Va. — The former owner of a Downtown Norfolk sports bar and grill is fighting back after losing its permit.

"They are scapegoating these restaurants, they are witch hunting, they are trying to find some way to revoke the conditional use permit," said Oates.

This is the third Downtown Norfolk business to lose its permit this month, and the latest move in a wider crackdown by Norfolk City Council on downtown bars and restaurants.

A letter from Norfolk zoning staff claimed meal tax reports that Scotty Quixx owners sent to the city are lower than the amount they sent to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

However, Oates said there is a reasonable explanation for why the numbers were different.

"The logical explanation is they report the alcohol that goes out, however that does not take into account discounts like happy hour and things like that," said Oates.

Oates said he and the current owners of Scotty Quixx tried to explain this to council members multiple times. The location on Granby Street joins Legacy Lounge and California Burrito as the latest establishments to have their license revoked in the last month.

Norfolk Councilman Tommy Smigel calls it an example of accountability.

"We're not playing around, they knew that this was coming and so when you break the law you will be held accountable and that is what has happened," said Smigel.

However, those with Scotty Quixx are not the only business leaders who are speaking out.

A representative with Legacy Lounge released a petition for the City of Norfolk to help pay their employees' unemployment because of the revoked license.

The businesses released the following statement:

Legacy Lounge hopes the City Council will consider the harm done to those whose employment has been abruptly taken away during this difficult economy. The life expenses of these students, single parents, veterans, and military spouses did not end with the votes made on the dais. At this time, Norfolk's effort has ensured the closing of a lot of doors. That is why this petition is asking the city to open their own doors and provide assistance or guidance to resources and opportunities for those impacted by Norfolk's recent revocations.

Oates said he knows he speaks for all businesses when he says they would all be willing to work with the city in order to keep their doors open.

"I know all of these restaurants are more than willing to work with the city. I know they are more than willing to do whatever it takes to make downtown Norfolk a safer place," said Oates.