Starting a business? Norfolk's Selden Market is looking for retailers to apply for storefront space.

Both existing and new businesses are encouraged to apply for the Downtown Norfolk retail incubator.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 9, 2021.

If entrepreneurship is on your list of New Year's resolutions, Selden Market is looking for local businesses to become storefront retailers in the new year.

The Downtown Norfolk marketplace has an eclectic mix of small businesses, including Sugar & Grace Co. Candle Bar, S'mores Amore and Lorak Jewelry.

It was founded in 2017 to serve as an incubator for new and emerging businesses in Norfolk. The space gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to test ideas and concepts with low-rent and low-risk options.

One of its first tenants, Vessel Craft Coffee, announced in November that it will move to the West Ghent neighborhood to open its first coffee bar and roastery in early 2022.

Who can apply for space?

Both new and established businesses are encouraged to submit proposals for the spaces coming available in early 2022. The process will feature two rounds of application reviews.

For the first round, a selection committee will consider food and beverage concepts to fill the spaces currently held by Vessel and Slide Thru #FAM, which are both approximately 350 square feet.

For the second round, all retail, food and beverage, service and most business-to-consumer concepts are open to apply. These will be determined in early spring.

How much does it cost?

Rent at Selden Market will vary based on the size of the space and how experienced the business is.

Rent for incubator businesses, those with less than three years of experience, ranges from $350 to $900 per month. For mentor businesses, those with at least three years experience, it ranges from $475 to $1,150.

In addition to the storefront space, rent will include:

Utilities, Wi-Fi, trash, and recycling services

Marketing and PR through Selden Market and Downtown Norfolk Council channels

Regular market events and activation

Supportive small business community with free and discounted continued education

Established retail market with over 200,000 visitors a year

Downtown Norfolk Council membership

When do I apply?

If interested, you can submit a concept proposal and application by Jan. 9 for round one or Jan. 30 for round two. Finalists will undergo a short interview process before selections are complete.

If you're interested, you can submit a proposal on Selden Market's website. The marketplace is also looking for pop-up shops to apply for space.