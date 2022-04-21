Tiny Textures Salon to open this week in Williamsburg

Tiny Textures Salon is opening its second location this Saturday, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. The salon's Richmond location serves more than 1,500 clients. The Williamsburg salon is located on Monticello Avenue.

“Creating an inclusive, fun, and interactive experience for children with textured hair is the core of our foundation. There are countless salons for adults but very few are designed with children in mind. We aim to fill that void while educating our clients and their caregivers on how to properly maintain natural hair,” salon owner Regina Holden said. “We are getting inundated with existing and potential clients inquiring about the new location. They are just as excited as we are.”