Working Women | Norfolk shop owners follow global trend as more women become entrepreneurs

More women are becoming entrepreneurs thanks to the pandemic… millions to be exact, and we are seeing this change right here in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — When long-time friends Zahra Ahmad and Virginia Thornton came up with the idea to open a shop to help people's mental wellness, they didn't hesitate. The real challenge came when they had to decide to leave their corporate jobs for a risky, but more flexible business.

“I felt like ‘Get Well Soon’ was the perfect business to start,” Thornton said of the Norfolk shop.

Get Well Soon provides therapeutic exercises such as yoga classes, massage therapy sessions, as well as dozens of products to soothe or uplift your spirits. It's an effort Ahmad and Thornton say is important following such a stressful year of the pandemic.

But the pandemic didn't just stress out their customers, it created a roadblock when the entrepreneurs opened the business in February 2020.

Just one month after officially launching the business, they had to close it in March due to the pandemic. Thornton struggled with a newborn baby and post-partum at the time, while Ahmad still worked her other full-time job when they reopened in September of 2020.

Despite the stress and the struggle to get the doors to reopen, these two best friends say it was worth owning their own business, instead of continuing to sit at a desk underneath a corporation.

“It’s not really only ‘Get Well Soon’ that had me do it," said Ahmad. "I think just timing and the pandemic, you know, life’s too short.”

“At 34, quitting a job, it was super scary for me," Thornton admitted. "I’ve never not done anything. It’s just so hard actually taking that leap of faith.”

It's that leap of faith that these two women are now thankful for with their new futures ahead of them.

Ahmad and Thornton aren't alone. According to the Global Women's Entrepreneurship study, it found millions of women across the world also became entrepreneurs.

It's a trend Ahmad and Thornton say doesn't surprise them, especially since women often struggle to climb the corporate ladder due to several concerns, including unequal pay and sometimes not being viewed as superiors.

“We’re already up against so much, even in the corporate world," said Ahmad. "I think this is definitely a time where I think I have noticed females really standing up and taking a stand for what they want to do.”

It’s a change they hope to help other women in Hampton Roads make as well by starting their own annual “Make An Impact” program to provide financial support and leadership.

Ahmad and Thornton teamed up with fellow female entrepreneur, Ethel Delacruz, who owns "Have A Good Day" studio.

“It started as a way to help other female entrepreneurs and give back. That was ultimately what the purpose of it was," said Ahmad.