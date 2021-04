The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.

RICHMOND, Va. — A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal reached between the workers’ union and automaker.

The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.

Volvo Trucks North America says the five-year contract covers 2,900 workers at the plant in Dublin, Virginia.