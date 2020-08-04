x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

business

Tanger Outlets executives agree to salary reductions to avoid layoffs

The move comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to hurt retail business.

In an effort to avoid a workforce reduction and to maintain health care benefits for all employees during the COVID-19 crisis, the Tanger Outlets executive leadership team and board of directors have elected to temporarily reduce their base salaries and cash retainers.

Steven Tanger, CEO, has agreed to a 50% reduction, and the remainder of the company's named executive officers have agreed to a 25% reduction. 

Lesser reductions in salaries and wages for other officers and certain employees will also apply.

To read more about the cost-cutting move, click here for the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: 'I’m happy to do it' | Truck drivers make long hauls to keep shelves stocked during coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Bankrupt grocer eyes comeback as coronavirus drives demand

RELATED: Wyndham Championship Instagram account pays respects to Fred Starr

RELATED: Unemployed workers still struggling to file claims