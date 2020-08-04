Tanger Outlets executives agree to salary reductions to avoid layoffs

The move comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to hurt retail business.

In an effort to avoid a workforce reduction and to maintain health care benefits for all employees during the COVID-19 crisis, the Tanger Outlets executive leadership team and board of directors have elected to temporarily reduce their base salaries and cash retainers.

Steven Tanger, CEO, has agreed to a 50% reduction, and the remainder of the company's named executive officers have agreed to a 25% reduction.

Lesser reductions in salaries and wages for other officers and certain employees will also apply.