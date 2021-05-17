Ridesharing apps see surge in price, longer waits as demand increases

Uber pledged it will invest $250 million to recruit new drivers as ridesharing apps battle rising prices and longer waits due to increased demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're preparing to get an Uber or Lyft ride soon, be prepared to wait and pay more.

Ridesharing companies are currently trying to handle increasing demand as the U.S. begins to return to normalcy with eased COVID-19 restrictions. More people are getting vaccinated and going out, which has led to a demand increase. However, there are fewer drivers who feel comfortable driving those people around, thus creating less supply.

Several people tagged WCNC Charlotte in comments about this issue. The comments touched on drivers not making as much money as years past or feeling comfortable being in a vehicle with a stranger due to the pandemic. Then from the rider perspective, several people said they have had trouble finding a ride, drivers canceling on them after being assigned and the ride itself costing a lot more than it has in the past.

To add to the availability predicament, both companies are offering free rides to vaccination sites, which could make rides even less available to those not needing a lift to get their vaccine.

With this being said, Uber and Lyft say they're trying to recruit new drivers. Only Uber has released a plan, saying it will invest $250 million dollars to recruit new drivers.

