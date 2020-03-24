Virginia ABC stores to limit hours for coronavirus

Starting on March 27, all ABC stores will be open from noon to 7 p.m., seven days a week. The hour reduction will help stores to restock and clean shelves.

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting Friday, all Virginia ABC stores will be limiting hours to 12 p.m. through 7 p.m, seven days a week.

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) said this will give their stores more time to restock and clean shelves, and will make staffing more flexible for their employees.

ABC's Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said they will keep stores open as long as they could do so safely.

“Please limit your store visits to purchase distilled spirits, when possible, and help us keep you, our store staff and others safe and healthy," Hill said.

The decision came after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered non-essential businesses to adhere to a 10-patron limit or close down to prevent the spread of coronavirus.