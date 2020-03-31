Virginia Attorney General continues to fight coronavirus price gouging

Attorney General Mark Herring has sent out more than 40 warning letters to businesses that might be price gouging supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Mark Herring's office sent out a release Tuesday morning to remind Virginians that the state government was still committed to protecting customers against price gouging.

It said the attorney general's consumer protection section sent out 42 warning letters to businesses who might be raising prices on necessary goods during Virginia's coronavirus-spurred state of emergency.

"My office and I take price gouging complaints very seriously," Herring said, "and I hope that these letters will send a strong message to businesses across Virginia that price gouging will not be tolerated here."

The letters warn recipients of the attorney general's ability to investigate price gouging allegations, and seek records from the businesses to evaluate how they've been pricing things.