VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food in Virginia Beach is a really competitive industry, and food trucks are fighting for the same rights restaurants have.

Jacob Harver is the proud owner of Bro's Fish Tacos, but his restaurant started on wheels.

"Our eventual goal was always to open up a location where people can get tacos all the time versus chasing us around," said Harver. "We didn't want to get out of the food truck game because we like doing the private parties and being out in the community and the big festivals."

Harver only owns one food truck now because he operates a brick and mortar, and he says the rules in Virginia Beach are restrictive and expensive.



"There are zoned areas where you can go and set up to serve the public, you can't just go into the neighborhood or any location and sell to the public,” said Harver.

Because a food truck falls under a peddlers license in Virginia Beach, Harver says each person who works on the food truck has to get a background check, which costs 50 dollars per person, on top of other expenses.

“Our business license cost us 300 dollars, whereas a restaurant, it costs 50 bucks," explained Harver. "You're paying the health department for your permit, on top of that, when you're out there selling you've still got to pay the sales tax and meal tax and all that.”

Thursday night, Councilwoman Jessica Abbott tried to help cut down some of that red tape.



"Probably the big thing of why I wanted to take on this ordinance was trying to get people to feel better represented and have an easier time opening a business in Virginia Beach,” said Abbott.

Abbott also said that being less restrictive could help the local economy.

"A lot of the owners that were here tonight started with trucks and have now gone into brick and mortar so if we want to see the city moving forward as a whole, I think we need to have a creative way to create new businesses,” said Abbott.

Abbott brought food truck owners and restaurant owners to the same table to talk it out, and they agreed to eliminate the peddlers license which means no background checks. They also agreed to drop the business license from $300 dollars to $50.

But this is not a done deal yet, the group still has to work with the Restaurant Association to establish where trucks can park.

Virginia Beach City council still has to vote and approve the new resolutions on February 19th.