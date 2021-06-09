Virginia Beach Oceanfront businesses see positive turnout in summer '21 during pandemic

Some Virginia Beach business owners had a great turnout for the summer months.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The summer season is coming to an end, which means businesses along Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront may see fewer customers.

Different business owners and managers expressed they had more customers come in during this summer of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to last year.

The tourist season is coming to end in Virginia Beach. The summer months brought unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A major concern for business owners is the on-going labor shortage causing issues for restaurants.

“I mean we’re still looking for help. We need help. We need help bad," said IL Giardino Ristorante Manager Maryanne Carr.

Carr said they have persevered through the pandemic so far.

“It’s been a good summer. It’s been an interesting summer. We even had issues with finding products it was like the ABC trying to find liquor because they keep telling me they are shortages of no drivers," said Carr.

“We did way better than last summer especially when the summer was nice," said Croc's 19th Street Bistro Owner Khalil Habr.

Habr explained the Labor Day weekend was the slowest turn-out he's seen in years.

“I’ve been here for 25 years on this corner and it’s never been slower like this," said Habr.

Habr said he’s looking forward to the other seasons.

“Because we’re not a seasonal restaurant. We actually get busier in the wintertime," said Habr.

Inside Virginia Beach’s iFly customers were coming in at a higher rate this summer.

“In the beginning of summer we definitely had a surge and it kind of leveled off to our normal busy time," said iFly lead instructor Michael Sopko.

COVID-19 brings some uncertainty for businesses too.

“We don’t know what the future is going to bring. We have no idea how fall is going to be or the holidays with COVID hitting we don’t know if there’s going to be parties again. We just have to wait and see," said Carr.

Carr hopes customers continue to support local businesses before the last summer sunset fades.

Some of the businesses are expecting more people to come to the Oceanfront for the 2101 Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Convention taking place from Sept. 8-10 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.