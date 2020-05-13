Virginia Beach outlines coronavirus reopening plan

In a May 12 City Council meeting, officials outlined plans to help safely reopen Virginia Beach after closing many businesses to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In last night's City Council meeting, Virginia Beach officials laid out the plan for reopening the city under Governor Ralph Northam's "phase one" guidelines.

There are four pillars to the city's plan: cleaning, distancing, education and enforcement.

Officials said districts of Virginia Beach will be zoned and monitored by specially assigned Clean Teams and Beach Ambassadors.

Cleaning teams will work in two-person groups to wipe down areas in shifts that run every day of the week.

Right now, the city is in it's "preparations" stage, but it will soon move to training these new employees, and is set to execute the reopening plan by Memorial Day Weekend, which starts on May 23.