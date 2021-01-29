Virginia’s COVID-19 workplace regulations are here to stay

The now-permanent guidelines ensure employers and businesses have COVID-19 plans for issues like reporting symptoms and more to keep employees safe.

NORFOLK, Va. — The rules and regulations keeping Virginia’s workforce safe during the pandemic are here to stay.

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam permanently established state workplace safety guidelines that were once only temporarily in place.

In July 2020, Virginia became the first state in the country to adopt state-level workplace safety guidelines in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing pandemic-related needs such as facial coverings, sanitizing stations, social distancing requirements and more, the guidelines were in place on a temporary, emergency basis set to expire after six months.

The now-permanent guidelines ensure employers and businesses have COVID-19 plans for issues like reporting symptoms of the coronavirus, telecommuting (if necessary), and more to keep employees safe.

“It actually delights me. Because I want to see all Americans come together, regardless of who you voted for and let's extinguish this pandemic. If we all work together, we get the vaccine and we’re compliant with the governor’s rules,” said Donna Marie Murphy, a local business owner with an antique and gift shop on Colley Avenue.

The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program within the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry is the agency tasked with enforcing these mandates.

“If we were to find violations where the employer is not following the standard, could be up to any monetary penalties,” said Jennifer Rose, Director of Cooperative Programs with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.