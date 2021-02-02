'We are facing extinction': Black farmers in steep decline

In 1910, Black farmers made up 14% of the U.S farming population but today account for just 1.4%.

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — No active Black farmers are left in a historic Kansas community where hundreds migrated a century ago to escape racism and poverty.

The lack of Black farmers in Nicodemus illustrates a nationwide decline.

In 1910, Black farmers made up 14% of the U.S farming population but today account for just 1.4%.

Most family farms across the country have been hit in recent years by such things as market volatility, poor weather and consolidations spurred by technological advances.