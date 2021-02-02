x
'We are facing extinction': Black farmers in steep decline

In 1910, Black farmers made up 14% of the U.S farming population but today account for just 1.4%.
Credit: AP
Rod Bradshaw tries to start an air compressor as he does chores on his farm near Jetmore, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Bradshaw, who claims to be the last Black farmer in Hodgeman County, is concerned that systemic discrimination by government agencies, farm lenders and the courts have reduced the numbers of Black farmers in the United States from about a million in 1920 to less than 50,000 today. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. — No active Black farmers are left in a historic Kansas community where hundreds migrated a century ago to escape racism and poverty. 

The lack of Black farmers in Nicodemus illustrates a nationwide decline.

In 1910, Black farmers made up 14% of the U.S farming population but today account for just 1.4%. 

Most family farms across the country have been hit in recent years by such things as market volatility, poor weather and consolidations spurred by technological advances. 

On top of that, many Black farmers say racial bias at all levels of government has effectively pushed them off their land.

