BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is joining the group of chains suggesting customers not to carry guns openly in its stores; saying it would "prefer" they didn't.

Walmart, Walgreens and Kroeger made similar requests of their customers this week after recent mass shootings. A gun control group called on Wegmans to do the same a few days ago.

New York does not have an open carry law, but Wegmans has stores in Virginia and North Carolina, both of which do.