Williamsburg Economic Authority, Community Foundaton offering COVID-19 relief grants

The organizations are finding ways to help Williamsburg and James City County businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's been less than a week since the City of Williamsburg's local business relief program started accepting applications, but authorities are already processing a flood of requests.

According to a release from the Economic Development Authority on Friday, 50 applications have been submitted and 40 more are in the works.

Under this program, if business applications are approved, the city refunds them half of their 2019 Business, Professional and Occupational License taxes.

They have to show that they are owned locally, and have seen a decrease in revenue during the pandemic.

City Manager Andrew Trivette said the city was doing this to help local businesses recover as quickly as possible from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

"Community is the lifeblood of a small City like Williamsburg," Trivette said in the release. "Our businesses, events, and attractions make this community thrive economically and culturally."

He said supporting Main Street would be the "lynchpin" to local economic recovery efforts.

To apply for the City of Williamsburg's local business grant, click here.

The Williamsburg Community Foundation is also offering grant opportunities to businesses in the Williamsburg, James City County and Bruton District of York County areas.

This foundation is offering grants for arts and culture, senior services, children and young adults, community health and environment and conservation.

They're also designating some funds for transportation grants, grants that benefit women and girls and grants for amateur sports.