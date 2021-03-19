Yankee Candle to close in mid-April, parent company says

Yankee Candle Village opened in its location on Richmond Road in 2005.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Yankee Candle announced on Friday it will close its Village in Williamsburg.

The flagship store, which opened in 2005, provided an interactive and immersive shopping experience for its customers. The smells of fudge and popcorn wafted through the air while children enjoyed the animatronic clock show in the middle of the “village.”

The store was also known for bringing Christmas all year round, complete with a gazebo and fake snow falling from the ceiling.

And customers could count on finding unique gifts alongside their favorite scented candles.

But as of mid-April, the beloved experience encased in the 45,000 square foot store will be no more.

In an emailed statement to WYDaily, a spokesperson for Yankee Candle’s parent company, Newell Brands, wrote:

“Yankee Candle has announced the closure of its Williamsburg store which is set for mid-April. No store closing decision is ever made lightly or without careful thought and consideration. We are grateful to our Williamsburg store employees who have consistently delivered an amazing guest experience to thousands of guests over the last 15 years and we will provide them with transition assistance.