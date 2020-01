VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2020 Hampton Roads International Auto Show is returning to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend.

It's January 10-12, beginning each day at 10 a.m.

All but two manufacturers will be on display, featuring over 250 makes and models.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to the Auto Show's website.

There will be 1,200 free tickets available each day for the military with ID. Otherwise, tickets are $12, with kids younger than 12 getting in for free.