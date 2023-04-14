Concerned about auto theft? Give your vehicle a 'fingerprint' in Suffolk this weekend

The VIN is etched onto each piece of window glass on your car, and it only takes a few minutes. It could make all the difference!

SUFFOLK, Va. — As stolen vehicles continue to be a concern for residents across Hampton Roads, the Suffolk Sheriff's Office has joined forces with Virginia State Police and Walmart to make a difference.

On April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring your car or SUV to the Walmart located at 1200 N. Main St. in Suffolk. There, you can get a free VIN etching on your vehicle window.

What does that do, you may ask?

The VIN is etched onto each piece of window glass on your car, which means if your car were to be stolen, it has a "fingerprint" and it would be harder for thieves to strip your vehicles and sell the parts or sell them altogether.

This small act could make a big difference in the future!

The etching only takes a few minutes, and you must bring your vehicle registration as well as sign a consent form.

During the etching event, you can also meet with local officials who are working to reduce crime in Suffolk, like the Sheriff and Commonwealth's Attorney.