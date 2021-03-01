Minimum liability car insurance coverage going up in Virginia beginning Jan. 1

Beginning in 2022, minimum liability insurance coverage requirements for vehicles are going up.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you’re a driver in Virginia, you may want to touch base with your insurance company.

That’s because starting January 1, the minimum liability insurance coverage requirements for vehicles are going up.

The minimum coverage for one person hurt or killed in a crash is going up from $25,000 to $30,000. For a wreck involving two or more people, the required coverage is increasing from $50,000 to $60,000.

“Don’t get scared, but this is a really great opportunity to contact your insurance providers,” said AAA Insurance Agent Kristen Hoes.

Hoes said most of her clients have coverage above the minimum requirements, which means they already pay more.

“I would expect there may be some increase in rating, but it’s going to be a tiny increase,” Hoes said. “I wouldn’t think it’s going to be a huge increase.”

But by how much?

A study by the Virginia DMV in 2018 found a similar increase proposal could raise a driver’s premium by an average of 11 percent. So, if you pay $100 a month now, you may end up paying an extra $11 monthly.

The exact amount depends on several factors, including the vehicle and its age. By 2025, you’ll need to have even more coverage.

Hoes said your insurance company should reach out about the change soon.

“I know at AAA we will notify our new and existing insureds about the increase in limits as well as if there is going to be any adjustments,” Hoes said.