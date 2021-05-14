DMV adding more appointments as restrictions ease

Beginning on June 1, customer service centers will open additional windows, creating 184,000 more appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth!

NORFOLK, Va. — Good news if you have to hit the DMV soon.

Beginning on June 1, Virginia DMV customer service centers will open additional windows. That will add 184,000 more appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth!

Customers can start booking appointments next week.

We're told even more windows are set to open on June 15 and in July. All told, the DMV expects to add more than 530,000 additional appointments over the next three months.

The new appointment openings come after Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday the easing of current COVID-19 restrictions.