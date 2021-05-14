DMV adding more appointments as restrictions ease

NORFOLK, Va. — Good news if you have to hit the DMV soon.
Beginning on June 1, Virginia DMV customer service centers will open additional windows. That will add 184,000 more appointment opportunities across the Commonwealth!
Customers can start booking appointments next week.
We're told even more windows are set to open on June 15 and in July. All told, the DMV expects to add more than 530,000 additional appointments over the next three months.
The new appointment openings come after Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday the easing of current COVID-19 restrictions.
"The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone," Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a news release.