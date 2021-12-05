Is Virginia ready for a full transition to electric cars?

Virginia still lags when it comes to the number of charging stations per capita, with about one station for every 10,000 people.

NORFOLK, Va. — If there’s one thing the Colonial Pipeline shutdown has highlighted, it’s that we’re still completely dependent on gasoline

The question is, how close are we to making a full transition to electric vehicles?

If you’re looking for perspective on how we’re doing as a country, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy released a first-ever scorecard that rates how prepared states are for electric vehicles in the future.

Virginia ranked 16th, but the Commonwealth's score was only 36 out of 100 possible points. Compare that to California, which earned a score of 91, and it's easy to see we have a long way to go.

Virginia still lags when it comes to the number of charging stations per capita, with about one station for every 10,000 people.

This year, the good news is that Virginia joined 14 other states in adopting legislation that directs automakers to make more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles.