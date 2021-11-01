Chesapeake proposing $27 per month solid waste and recycling fee for all residents

Chesapeake city leaders said the proposed plan will help fund salaries for people who work in the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Getting your trash picked up could cost more in Chesapeake. The city is considering making property owners pay a solid waste and recycling fee.

Right now, city leaders said Chesapeake is the only city in Hampton Roads that doesn’t charge a solid waste and recycling fee.

The proposed cost is $27 a month or about $325 a year. While some residents think it’s too much money, others say it is going to a good cause.

“I do think it’s ridiculous,” said a Chesapeake resident who didn’t want us to use her name.

Chesapeake resident Amber Bowmer said, “I think that’s fair and as long as the city continues to be transparent about what they are going to use that money for.”

If passed, every property owner in the city would be required to pay the fee.

Bowmer said, “I think in the long run this is something our city needs, it’s something that we need for the future of our children and it’s something we need for the future of our planet.”

Leaders in Chesapeake said one reason for the fee is they are having a hard time recruiting and retaining solid waste employees which is causing service disruptions.

Mayor Rick West said if approved, the money would help pay salaries and benefits for all city employees including public safety workers.

“I think this fee is unfortunately long overdue. We have neglected many basic services, I take it by paying for our solid waste out of our general funds and so yes, I am in favor of it although I know it’s not a very popular position to take,” West said.

City leaders are holding a public hearing on the proposed solid waste and recycling fee on Tuesday night.

People can show up at the City Council chamber at 6:30 pm.

City leaders said there is a chance City Council members could vote on the topic after the hearing.