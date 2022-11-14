Deadlines approaching for Americans to claim Child Tax Credit they're owed

The Child Tax Credit helps families cover the cost of raising children by providing up to $3,600 for each qualifying child.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadlines are approaching for families to apply for the 2021 Child Tax Credit benefit and stimulus checks that are still unclaimed.

The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is a tax benefit that helps families cover the costs of raising children. The Child Tax Credit has existed for over two decades and was significantly expanded in 2021. Qualifying families can get up to $3,600 per child under 6 years old and $3,000 per child ages 6-17.

The credit is income-based, with single parents who earn over $75,000 and married couples earning over $150,000 receiving smaller benefits. Nearly every family under those income limits receives the full amount. Even if you don't file taxes, you could be eligible for the Child Tax Credit.

The expanded child tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them.

Most families and individuals received the money they were eligible for through the 2021 enhanced tax credits. But people who typically don't file federal tax returns, usually because they have low income, may still need to submit their information in order to get the money.

That money also includes $1,4000 stimulus checks.

The IRS announced in October it would be sending letters to those who appear to qualify but didn't claim their money yet. The letter, printed in English and Spanish, outlines eligibility requirements for the child tax credit, the earned income tax credit and others.

The IRS noted it now plans to keep its Free File program open until Nov. 17, to help people claim the payments without any charge. That tool allows people with incomes of $73,000 or less to file their returns for free, CNBC reports.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says many people who qualify for the tax benefits, but haven't received them yet, will need to file a 2021 federal income tax return to get the credit.

How do I get Child Tax Credit payments?

To get the Child Tax Credit, you must file a tax return. To file a tax return for just the Child Tax Credit and third stimulus payment, you can use the GetCTC tool at this website.

The deadline for the GetCTC.org tool is Tuesday, Nov. 15, but there are other options to individuals and families looking to claim their credits.

If you received advance monthly payments in 2021, then you can file a tax return to get the rest of your payments (generally $1,800 per younger child and $1,500 per older child). If you didn't receive these payments, then you can file a tax return to get your total payments.

Another option is available for others who still haven't claimed their child tax credit for 2021. ChildTaxCredit.gov also lets people file their 2021 federal income tax returns. Individuals with incomes less than $12,500, or married couples filing jointly with incomes under $25,000 may be able to file a simple tax return to claim the credit.

Do I qualify for the Child Tax Credit?

Most families with children under 18 qualify. To qualify, you must meet these requirements:

You must earn less than $75,000 as a single parent or $150,000 as a married couple. If you earn less than $240,000 as a parent, or $440,00 as a couple, you can still receive some Child Tax Credit benefits.

You must have lived in the U.S. for more than six months in 2021.

The child you are claiming must be your child, your grandchild, your sibling, your niece/nephew or your great-niece/nephew. Foster relatives, step relatives and half-relatives also qualify.

Your child must have a Social Security number. You, the parent, must also have a Social Security number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Your child must have been younger than 18 at the end of 2021.

Your child needs to have lived with you for at least six months in 2021.

Your child must not be financially independent, meaning they cannot pay for more than half of their own living expenses.

You must be the person best situation to claim the child. Generally, parents can claim children before non-parents; parents who spend more time with the child can claim before parents who spend less; and non-parents who spend more time with the child can claim before non-parents who spend less.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

