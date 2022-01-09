Need to fill up? Circle K offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas Thursday evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Planning on taking a trip for Labor Day Weekend? Just need to fill up your tank? Circle K is offering a nice little discount on fuel Thursday to help minimize the financial impact of rising gas prices.
From 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., drivers will save 40 cents on each gallon of gas at participating locations across the country.
There are no limits on how many gallons you can purchase and the discount will be applied directly at the pump.
To find the nearest participating location, visit the company's website here.
AAA said more than 30 percent of the country plans to travel this weekend and most of those travelers will be driving.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel across the U.S. Thursday is $3.82. In Texas, the average price sits at $3.34, according to AAA Texas.
