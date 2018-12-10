WASHINGTON -- Check your fridge. You may have a frozen meal in there that's been recalled.

Valley Fine Foods, a Forest City, N.C. company, is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of heat-treated, not fully cooked meat and poultry products, the USDA announced Thursday.

The company says the frozen meals subject to recall may be adulterated due to the presence of spoilage organisms, making it unfit for human food.

The meat and poultry products were produced on various dates from August 15, 2018 through October 4, 2018. The recalled meals include Chicken Penne Alfredo, Chicken Primavera, Italian Sausage Ziti, and Rigatoni with Meatballs.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Chicken Penne Alfredo” with case code #19034, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34709-0, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34709-3.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Chicken Primavera” with case code #19033, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34708-3, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34708-6.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Italian Sausage Ziti” with case code #19035, case UPC code 1-07-42753-34711-3, and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34711-6.

12-oz. tray packages containing “SIMPLE DISHES™ Rigatoni with Meatballs and a Mushroom Cream Sauce” with case code #19036, case UPC Code of 1-07-42753- 34710-6 and “BEST IF USED BY” “10/09/18” through “11/25/18”. Unit UPC 7-42753-34710-9.

The products in the recall have the establishment number “P-22102B” or “M-22102B” on the side of the packaging. The items were sold in North Carolina, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

USDA says the problem was discovered on October 4 by Valley Fine Food's research department during routine internal testing. Food Safety and Inspection Services was notified on October 10.

There have been no reports of illness because of these products so far.

Consumers should throw away these recalled products or return them to the place of purchase.

