Police warn residents about new Amazon scam

If you're an Amazon shopper beware of a new scam, which is targeting people through email.

The Cuba, New York Police Department is warning shoppers about a new scam, which is targeting Amazon customers.

Police say this email scam presents itself in several different ways, but the common theme involves updating your card or billing information.

Police are advising Amazon shoppers not to access their Amazon account through these suspicious emails. If you have received one of these emails, delete it as soon as possible.