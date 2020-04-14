Dairy farms impacted by the coronavirus

Dairy farmers are dumping surplus milk while retail demand hits new highs.

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Coley Jones Drinkwater has been waiting on the call. An owner at Richlands Dairy, she hasn’t yet poured out any excess milk as some farms have done, but with prices dropping, she’s expecting that day will come soon.

Luckily for Drinkwater and Richlands, they opened a creamery about a year ago in Blackstone that’s actually seen increased business as grocery stores run low.

While the demand in those grocery stores remains sky-high, the closures of schools and restaurants have dramatically impacted the dairy industry.

With packaging and delivery differences, the excess supply can’t be directed to where it’s needed.