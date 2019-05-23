Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

I have literally been sitting in front of my computer all day waiting for these deals to drop. You could argue I have no life but since I dedicate my life to uncovering savings, I would say: "mission accomplished."

Stores use extended holiday weekends to liquidate stock and attract you to their web pages hoping that if you see one item at a steep discount, you may buy something that's not actually on sale. That's one of the big ways retailers make money.

For example, on Black Friday, you'll see a smartphone for between $200 and $300 off, but you'll likely be highly encouraged to bundle that smartphone with a case or screen protector that's inflated. On this particular holiday weekend, patio sets are reduced but patio covers are at full price in most instances.

If you play your cards correctly, there are major reductions to be found on Amazon.com, among other retailers. I have made a list of the best Amazon deals below. Happy Saving!

Want to make sure you get your order by Memorial Day? Consider signing up for Amazon Prime. Click here to try Prime for free for 30 days.



Up to 30 percent off patio sets with free delivery

***Many selections are available and on sale



Up to 30 percent off Weber grills with free delivery

***I expect to drop by an additional 15 percent for July 4 weekend



$99 off new Apple Macbook Air laptops with free delivery

Was: $1,199.00

Now: $1,099.99



$149 off HP 15.6-inch premium touchscreen laptop with free delivery

Was: $499.00

Now: $349.88



$70 off Pur-Sleep firm pillows with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $29.99



$68 off Ring Alarm five-piece kit with Echo and Hue plus free shipping

Was: $316.99

Now: $248.98



$65 off Arlo Pro rechargeable camera with night vision and free shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $124.46



$30 off designer luxury towel sheet set with free shipping

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99



$100 off Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV fire edition with free shipping

Was: $330.00

Now: $229.99



50 percent off Echo Dot kids edition carrying case and free shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $34.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.







