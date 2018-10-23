Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $15 Off Polaroid Insta-Power Smart Powerbanks + Free Shipping

What would you do if your smartphone battery lasted an entire day? From the makers of the instant camera comes instant power on the go! Yes, I'm talking about Polaroid and in my quest to research the top tech price drops on the markets, it's time to kiss the conventional battery chargers goodbye.

Polaroid now makes one of the smartest chargers on the market that can easily charge two iPads, tablets or smartphones simultaneously. It's also faster than any wall outlet!

With the new iPhones just released and many Android devices that cost more than $1400 fully loaded, you can't just plug in any charge and hope for the best. From over-charging to sending the wrong amount of power to the wrong device, power banks can create problems for your tech.

The Polaroid insta-power blocks have smart ID technology that prevent over-charging and battery damage. It identifies what device you are charging for maximum speed and to prevent battery damage.

In the event of a storm or a situation where you don't have electricity for a period of time, this is a no-brainer bargain. There is also a handy emergency LED torch light built in to the power bank!

Click the play button to see just how small and powerful this product is up close.

- Charges quicker than a wall outlet

- Works with both Apple and Android devices (and almost anything with USB)

- Prevents overcharging and battery damage

- Identifies the device you are charging for maximum speed

- Will give you an additional one day of use or up to five full smartphone charges

- Dual input charging allows for two simultaneous iPad, tablet or smartphone charges

- Lowest-recorded price

- Top performing power bank we tested this month

- No longer do you need to worry about choosing the correct specifications for your device

- No longer do you need to worry about over-charging and ruining the battery

- Will be a top holiday gift

Was: $49.99

Now: $34.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

