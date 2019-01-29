Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 40 percent off Columbia Flash Forward jackets with free member shipping

I love huge bargains — especially when big brands are involved. As I'm sure many of you have come to appreciate, saving 40 percent on something from a major retailer is worth noting, especially when it's a wearable.



While I was able to find some massive price drops from The North Face last week, Columbia remains one of my personal favorite brands. I also find Columbia quality comparable to that of gear from The North Face.



In addition to a huge winter sale at Columbia which just dropped that you can access right here, my favorite deal today is tied to the Men's Flash Forward Windbreaker jacket. Ideal for spring or wet winter days that don't involve frigid temperatures, this jacket could also easily be worn by a woman. In fact with color options that include red / shark, cypress and blue, and size options ranging from small to XXL, this is a deal for anyone.



This deal is not expected to last longer than today and if you want to score free shipping, become a rewards member — it's free to join!



Was: $49.99

Now: $29.90

***Huge winter sale on heavier clothing for men and women available here

