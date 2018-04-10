Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $90 Off Ninja Smart Food Professor and Blender + Free Shipping
It's one of the biggest price drops tied to the biggest names on the small appliance front. You've probably always wanted a Ninja blender or food processor. As a professional deal hunter (yes, that's my actual self-imposed job title), I rarely come across culinary deals of this magnitude.
Quite simply put, the Ninja is the dominant blender on the market right now thanks to the sheer power and some new smart technology integration.
As a food processor, blender, soup-maker, sauce creator, baby food maker and incredible time-saver in the kitchen, the Ninja comes to life with a 1200-watt motor.
Ninja’s Smart Vessel Recognition adjusts the speed, power, and torque to command countless food tasks. Want to make ice cream at the touch of a button? Do you want the most perfect minestrone soup, gazpacho or Bolognese sauce? Have you ever wanted to bake your own bread? You can now do that faster than ever before.
Paired with a beautiful touchscreen interface and some highly useful accessories, the Ninja rocks! It's the perfect wedding gift, house-warming present or something you can use to treat yourself to some better help in the kitchen.
Click the play button to hear a professional chef put my deal to the test.
Touchscreen interface
Included recipe guide
12 pre-set programs intelligently go to work for you
Makes salsa, sauces, smoothies, ice cream, soups, dips, spreads and more in seconds
Dishwasher-safe attachments
Commercial grade
Includes 72-ounce (64-ounce max liquid capacity) total crushing pitcher
Includes 8-cup precision processor to chop and garnish
24-ounce single-serve cup for smoothies, juices, refreshers, and more.
Spout lid so you can take your creations on the go
Lowest-recorded price today
Was: $249.99
Now: $159.99
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.