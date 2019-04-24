Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Live Nation is making it at least little cheaper to see top musicians, comedians and more during the summer concert season.

From May 1-7 the mega promoter will offer $20 tickets to more than 2,800 summer events. The promotion is designed to celebrate National Concert Week.

A Live Nation press release states that fans will be able to buy tickets to events featuring more than 600 performers, including comedian Iliza Shlesinger, electronic-pop duo The Chainsmokers, rock icons The Who, country star Luke Bryan and rapper Lil Pump. (Separately, of course. Lil Pump is not opening for The Who. We think.)

Given that some summer concert tickets can cost hundreds of dollars, the Live Nation promotion can offer fans significant savings on a summer concert experience.

The sale starts at 9 a.m. PST May 1 and continues through 11:59 p.m. PST May 7. Tickets will be available at ncw.livenation.com.

Here's a longer list of some of the performers who will be featured in $20 concerts, according to the Live Nation website.

311 & Dirty Heads

Gloria Trevi

Papa Roach

Alabama

GRiZ

Patton Oswalt

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Heart

Pentatonix

Anjelah Johnson

Hootie & The Blowfish

Peter Frampton

Backstreet Boys

Iliza Shlesinger

Preacher Lawson

Brad Paisley

IMOMSOHARD

The Clintons

Brantley Gilbert

Impractical Jokers

PRETTYMUCH

Breaking Benjamin

Jason Aldean

Rascal Flatts

Brian Regan

JB Smoove

Rob Thomas

Bring Me The Horizon

Jennifer Lopez

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Bryan Adams

Joe Budden

Santana

Bush & +LIVE+

Jon Bellion

Sara Bareilles

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Justin Willman

Shinedown

Celeste Barber

KIDZBOP

Slipknot

Chris Young

KISS

The 1975

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Kodak Black

The Black Keys

Coheed and Cambria & Mastodon

KORN & Alice In Chains

The Chainsmokers

Countess Luann

LANY

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

Dane Cook

Lil Pump & Lil Skies

The Head and the Heart

Derek Hough

Luis Miguel

The Who

Dierks Bentley

Lukas Graham

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Disrupt: The Used, Thrice, & Circa Survive

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Disturbed

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Marco Antonio Solis

Vampire Weekend

Enanitos Verdes

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Vic Dibetto

Eros Ramazzotti

Miranda Lambert

Wanda Sykes

Flatbush Zombies & Joey BadA$$

moe. & Blues Traveler

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Florence + the Machine

Neil Degrasse Tyson

Wisin Y Yandel

Florida Georgia Line

Nelly / TLC / Flo Rida

Wiz Khalifa

FRANK. The Man. The Music. Starring Bob Anderson

New Kids On The Block

Zac Brown Band

Ghost

Norm Macdonald

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.