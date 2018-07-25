Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

The most successful global shopping event in Amazon's history has come to a close. I've sifted through thousands of deals and your requests while reviewing all of the savings, and here are the lessons I think you can take away from Prime Day 2018 and that can help you save more money when shopping:

Shop with a plan: Shoppers who embraced Prime Day with a plan scored huge. Consumers who scoured our deal lists and approached the event looking for specific products succeeded. Those who simply browsed Amazon.com hoping for spoon-fed savings often encountered sell-outs.

You can shop small and save money during big retail events: Thousands of mom and pop stores, smaller retailers and independent companies participated in Prime Day 2018, proving that small business can benefit from a massive sales platform like Amazon.

Consumers can win when big retailers collaborate: Some of the best smart TV deals on Prime Day were offered by Best Buy on Amazon.com and actually fulfilled through Amazon.com. I don't have details on the business arrangement, but it was exciting to see merchants working together rather than against each other to the benefit of the consumer.

Rely on trusted sources for deals: Prime Day's popularity led to a surge of traffic on Amazon.com when the event launched, and as a result some shoppers were not able to complete purchases for a period of time. However, every one of the deal links I showcased continued to function throughout the Prime Day glitch, and anyone shopping our DEALBOSS deal lists had access to every major Prime Day offering before the general public.

DEALBOSS fans also made it very clear what products you wanted. I sourced them for Prime Day, we helped work as your personal shopper and we steered you away from the purchases that weren't at their lowest prices.

Be wary of unfamiliar retailers: Some overseas companies created so-called "Prime Day" deals by listing merchandise for $3 to $8 higher than regular pricing, leading many confused shoppers to buy items at higher prices.

On Prime Day, look for discounts on Amazon brands: Amazon was extremely aggressive with an awareness campaign this year to the point where most online shoppers recognized the global shopping event and knew what it was. Amazon offered substantial discounts on its own products and store fronts around the clock.

