This could be summer's best DIY steal. I have never used a more versatile high-pressured cleaning system. Those tedious hours we all spend cleaning our decks, patio furniture, cars and grills is a thing of the past with a product I just finished testing.

The top-rated spinning brush cleaner that is gentle enough for pets (we’ll get to that in a moment) and cleans for you so you can avoid the chemicals and dangerous solvents. With a new baby in my life, I’m more cognizant than ever before about what types of products I use - and I’ll do anything to keep chemicals away from my family.

The Pur-Well spinning brush can handle everything from grime build-up and bird droppings to tire rims. With an alternate brush head, it’s safe for pets and surfaces that are prone to scratches. Dog cleaning was simple and of no discomfort to our four-legged family members who actually seemed to enjoy the cleaning.

Click the play button to see our favorite cleaning product in action.

- Clean grills, patios, sidewalks, wheels, rims, boats and decks

- Works as your own personal pressure washer when connected to a garden hose

- Standard garden hose attachment allows you to clean windows, house siding and more

- Replaces manual scrubbing and cleaning, protecting you from injury

- Comes with two brushes for standard cleaning and extra delicate surfaces

- Soft delicate brush works well and safely with pets

- Lowest-recorded price today

50% Off Pure Living Spinning Power Brush + Free Shipping

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

**Hooks up to any standard garden hose

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

