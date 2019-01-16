Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: 63 percent off Mission RadiantActive smartphone gloves, hat and scarf with free shipping and color choice

This is one perfectly timed deal! The wrath of Mother Nature is being felt across the U.S. this week with snow storms, blizzards, lake effect snow, freezing rain and high winds.



Are you in need of a new pair of gloves? Would you prefer gloves that work with your smartphone? Is that hat breathing the way it should? Torn scarf? If you are looking for an upgrade to what you currently own or need a replacement, I have you covered. Today's deal is warm, breathable and tech-enhanced.



Three of my favorite winter clothing items are bundled together today so you can bundle up for $20.

Yes, I'm a tech a guy and even when it comes to clothing, I look for tech-friendly deals. In addition to the smartphone-ready tech touch, there is thermal tech tied to this winter clothing line. Mission's RadiantActive (a top selling brand on Amazon, even though I found a lower price today on a different site) features state-of-the-art tech to help your clothing evaporate perspiration while you stay dry.



I'm a skiier, I sky dive, I'm working on a pilot license and I'm constantly outside. I've found the thermal regulating moisture evaporating tech in this set of winter gear is better than most competing products at triple the price.



Being able to stay warm without adding weight or bulk is key — and I should mention I'm writing this article today from frigid temperatures in Toronto, Canada so I know my cold climates! I also work regularly in Northeast Ohio, New York City and Buffalo. Staying warm is crucial but not arriving at your final destination soaked is even more important.

The deal I found today is incredible and you'll have it for the cold weather this month and something you can also rely upon in the spring.

Features of Mission RadiantActive winter gear:

Four-way stretch material for a snug fit

I recommend ordering ONE SIZE UP from what you would regularly wear

Machine washable

Fleece lined, soft touch and superb craftsmanship

Touch conductors on thumb and forefinger for smartphone use

Extremely warm and breathable

Unprecedented price drop

Great for commutes, hiking, dog-walking and being active outside

Three-piece set includes hat, scarf and gloves

Was: $54.99

Now: $19.95

