BUY IT NOW: $20 Off Top Rated Microbead Neck and Travel Pillow + Free Shipping
After taking a total of 10 flights over the past seven days, I can thank today’s deal for protecting my neck and my shoulders.
Those neck, nap and travel pillows that fly off store shelves are marked up by as much as 300 percent at airports, and in most cases, you're just buying a glorified bean bag cushion. The travel pillow featured in today's deal is so effective, it can be used in conjunction with a traditional sleep pillow to eliminate snoring issues.
Whether you snore like a freight train (like I do), or are you're suffering from neck, back or shoulder pain, today one pillow can make a world of difference just in time for spring travel and road trips. This pillow helps you with that posture and provides support for travel or that much-needed nap.
If you have any type of cervical pain, there is some additional insight from which you can benefit. I reached out to USA Today contributor Dr. Derek Alessi to put this pillow I found to the test. Click the play button to hear more.
Features of the Pur-Well Cool-Head Microbead Neck and Back Pillow:
- Ideal for upcoming holiday travel
- Can be used in conjunction with a traditional pillow
- Provides the ultimate neck support
- Corrects your posture, keeps pressure of your spine
- Great for home and relaxation
- Dual comfort: plush and cozy on one side with cool relaxing material on the other
- Not made of cheap bean bag material like competing products
- Serves as a table pillow for desk naps and relaxation
