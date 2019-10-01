BUY IT NOW: $50 off new-for-2019 AirPod alternatives with free shipping

I'm always excited to see a revamp tied to one of my most popular deals! This revamp has a pair of truly wireless headphones front and center at CES 2019.

My favorite deal today features earphones that have been through a slight re-design and are now available in a dark steel color. But that re-design hasn't changed the fact that they still match the style and performance of Apple AirPods for a fraction of the price.

The Sound & Sonic true wireless earphones can improve your call quality and elevate your music, and they're on sale in their 2019 form for under $50.

Complete with noise cancellation and the latest in Bluetooth technology, and weighing in at only 0.14 ounces, I've now owned a pair of these since last September and they're still performing as promised. The charging case also is identical to that of the Apple AirPods and about the size of a pack of dental floss. It will charge your truly wireless Bluetooth headphones when you're on the go, no outlet required!

Click the play button to see my new for 2019 video of these headphones in action!

Features of the Sound & Sonic SS-WBHC-WT Wireless Earbuds:

Works with both Apple and Android devices (and all versions of the iPhone)

Strong Bluetooth connectivity for a state-of-the-art reliable connection

Improved noise cancellation

Elevates call quality and music streaming

Makes movies, music and calls sound more realistic

Weighted perfectly for use at the gym, hiking, biking and running

Takes only 90 minutes to fully charge

Charge carrying case can charge the headphones five times without needing an outlet

Ultra-light design at 0.14 ounces

Was: $99.99

Now: $49.99

