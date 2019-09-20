"I never thought it would happen to me, but it certainly did," said Donna Clark after she had her package stolen.

That's what inspired her to create the FRED box.

“FRED stands for Frozen, Refrigerated, Electronic and Dry,” says Donna. “One box that’s insulated that would hold everything.”

So that expensive gift that you've got coming? You can put it in the FRED box. But Donna also says the box can hold things like groceries.

The box isn't cheap. It starts at $2,000. But Donna says peace of mind is priceless.

“Every day when I come home from work, I open my FRED box and get my package out. It’s the best feeling in the world."

Click here if you're interested in the FRED box.

RELATED: Fast-growing web of doorbell cams raises privacy fears

RELATED: Burglar Stole from High Point Home Twice in One Day, Circled Back for Missing Pressure Washer Piece

RELATED: UPS Driver Accused of Stealing 68 Packages and Reselling Some