Halloween guide helps you map out holiday plans

NORFOLK, Va. — This Halloween, the pandemic will force many of us to cancel plans - or at least change how we approach traditions like trick-or-treating.
If you’re still trying to figure it all out, we found something that can help.
Candy company Hershey has created an easy-to-use Halloween guide tailored for every city and county in the United States.
It includes a COVID-19 Risk Levels map provided by the Harvard Global Health Institute.
It’s color coded, from highest risk areas in red, to lowest risk in green.
Almost all of the seven cities are in the lower risk "yellow zone."
You can then scroll down to the zone tabs that provide risk-specific activities to consider in your region.