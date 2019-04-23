Kohl’s on Tuesday announced all its stores will accept free, unpackaged returns for Amazon customers starting in July 2019.

A specific date was not given.

Kohl’s and Amazon tested the program at 100 of its stores starting in 2017 but will soon roll out the program to all 1,150 locations.

Kohl’s says it will accept eligible Amazon return items, without a box or label, and return them for customers for free.

In March the company also announced it would carry some Amazon products in its stores.

