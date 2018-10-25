VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Kroger Mid-Atlantic is now joining Cincinnati, Houston, Louisville, and Nashville with an online grocery delivery service.

The service is called Kroger Ship. Through the online service, customers can have groceries delivered to their front door.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager Allison McGee said, “Kroger Ship will allow our customers to shop when and how they want.”

The new service is meeting mixed reviews.

“That’s a wonderful idea,” said James Hariston. He said the food delivery service could help people who have trouble getting around. “It’s a perfect convenience for them.”

“I’m kind of old-fashioned. I like to get in the car and go get my groceries,” said Kroger customer Emmett Brown.

During the first phase of Kroger Ship, customers will receive free shipping, with no minimum purchase required.

After the launch phase is over, delivery will be free with a purchase of $35 of products or more.

If it’s less than $35, it’ll cost you $4.99 per shipment.

Kroger Ship customers can also use an exclusive deal and promo code during the launch phase of this program. It gives the customer 15 percent off their order, with a one-time-use promo code: SHIP15.

If you’d like to, you can use Kroger Ship by placing an order on ship.kroger.com.

© 2018 WVEC