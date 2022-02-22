Girl Scout Cookies hit by supply chain issues as demand rises in Charlotte area

Supply chain problems impacting North and South Carolina mean certain cookies will be harder to find.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year when eager Girl Scouts are out and about selling cookies but this year, Charlotte area Girl Scouts have less to sell.

Supply chain problems have hit cookie season and it’s causing a shortage of some of the most loved cookies. The shortage is impacting troops in the Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council. That’s eight counties across North Carolina and South Carolina including Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Stanly, Union and York (South Carolina).

Hornets’ Nest Council CEO Tayuanee Dewberry said Samoas, S’mores, Trefoils and Adventurefuls, which is the new cookie for 2022, are all in short supply.

But why?

“We have two bakers that service our Girl Scout Council. One of them, the larger one, is having some issues with supply, with workflow and the ability to get material, the ingredients, things like that," Dewberry said. "This supply chain is affecting both bakers just the larger one is being affected more drastically than the other.”

Dewberry said it’s not only workflow issues, but issues with the workforce.

“There are also workforce issues in terms of being able to produce the vast number and arrays that they do and the quantity that people are wanting this year, the demand is high. And we're grateful for that,” Dewberry said.

The problem is, cookie sales are the major moneymaker for the Girl Scouts.

Fewer cookies mean fewer sales and that could impact troops. Dewberry said while she hopes that's not the case, it's certainly a reality they might have to face.

"We believe that this Charlotte community believes in and supports Girl Scouts," Dewberry said. "And should that be the case, this community will certainly stand up and back the Girl Scouts as we support the girls in our community."

