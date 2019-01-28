If you’re the type person who gets hot, tosses, turns and is always sticking a leg out of bed to try and cool down a weighted cooling blanket may change your life.

The BlanQuil Chill, available on Amazon, has fabric that absorbs body heat and takes away moisture.

At $250, it’s not cheap, but it comes in more than 10 colors with 15 lb and 20 lb options. And has 4.1/5 rating on Amazon out of 100.

(Did we mention BlanQuil's headquarters are in Houston?)

Obviously the whole blanket is cool to the touch. As Cosmopolitan put it, “You know that amazing feeling when you flip over your pillow and realizing the other side is delightfully cool? That's what this blanket feels like. You'll realize why they call it the Chill the second you pull it out of the box.”

The magazine noted a couple of downsides, however, including the silky fabric that can (rarely) cause the entire blanket to slide off you and onto the floor during the night.

If you want to give it a try but don’t want to drop $250, there is a similar product available from another maker for $170: the YnM Cooling Weighted Blanket. It also has good reviews on Amazon.