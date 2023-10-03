Target car seat trade-in program returns April 16-29

Drop off an old, expired, or damaged car seat and get a coupon good for 20% off select baby gear.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents, don't forget that old car seat on your next Target run.

The retailer is bringing back its popular car seat trade-in program for another year.

From April 16-29, 2023, shoppers can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to their local Target store and trade it in for a coupon good for 20% off another car seat, stroller, or select baby gear including playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, bouncers, walkers entertainers, and jumpers.

Target said its stores will have drop-off boxes for unwanted car seats near Guest Services. To get your coupon, shoppers should look for signs near the boxes with a scannable code.

Use the Circle app to scan the code. Then, you'll get the 20% coupon added to your account. The coupon is good for two uses until May 13, 2023.

Target's car seat trade-in program started in 2016. The store says it has recycled 2.19 million car seats and nearly 33 million pounds of car seat materials.

Target said all stores are participating in the trade-in, with the exception of select small-format locations. 2 Wants To Know contacted Target after it appeared the location info was not updating, the location feature was taken down sometime Friday.

We know Greensboro Targets, including Bridford Parkway, New Garden, and Lawndale are participating in the program, along with locations in Forsyth County.

