Target pulls all trading cards off store shelves

Beginning May 14, Target will no longer sell MLB, NFL, NBA, and Pokémon trading cards in stores after four men assaulted another man over the cards.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Target has temporarily pulled all trading cards off its store shelves after reports of fights and theft were reported.

"The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority," a Target spokesperson said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA, and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."

Since the pandemic started, the value of trading cards has skyrocketed. With reports of some cards bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

About a week ago, police in Wisconsin say four men assaulted another man as he left a Target over a disagreement about trading cards.