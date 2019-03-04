MINNEAPOLIS — Parents looking to trade in their children’s old car seats in or get rid of their old ones should mark their calendars.

Target is holding a car seat trade-in at their stores across the country.

People can bring their old car seats to a store from April 22 through May 4 and get a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, car seat base, travel system strollers and select baby home gear. The coupons are good through May 11.

The stores will have employees at drop-off boxes near guest services handing out coupons.

Target says it will "accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged." Target said the old car seats will be used to make grocery carts, plastic buckets and other construction materials.

Since Target started the trade in program in 2016, it has recycled more than 7.4 million pounds of material.

People can find a location near them here.